What Leaders Do You Go To For Advice?

Effective leadership in business, politics, in a family or in any situation or organization is critical to the success of that situation. I have seen and I have been involved in many situations at many trucking companies, non-profit organizations and community efforts that would not be suffering but for one missing element; effective leadership. Someone that has dedication, vision and a strong moral compass that walks the walk and can fix almost any issue in any circumstance.

I know this to be true!

Leadership used to be tied to that person being a role model but that idea is suffering badly in the public eye. I have been fortunate in my lifetime, along with many of you I’m sure, to be exposed through teachings and firsthand witness to many great leaders that were in the public purview. Folks like Tommy Douglas who was the father of the Canadian Health Care System, Winston Churchill and his heroic stand during World War 2, JFK and the unfolding of the civil rights movement, Terry Fox, Mike Hanson and the list goes on and on! These were and are great role models and these were folks that knew the price of leadership whether they sought it out on purpose or it came to them as a result of a heroic effort; they rose to the occasion for all to see and stood proud.

Of course, todays scrutiny is much more of a micro lens than the macro lens of just a few decades ago – but even so, when these folks were elevated to their pedestals by ‘we the public’, it seemed that all we did was shine a light on what was already there. Their style and class was not contrived or manufactured. What we saw was nothing more than what already existed, and it gave us all something to aspire to. The world seemed a better place because of the folks that were our role models of the day.

I’m confident that these same types of role models exist today and these same types of folks are walking in our midst as I write this piece. But unfortunately, the micro examination of today’s media shows every freckle wart and hiccup that ever existed in one’s past and regardless of one’s character, you will be vetted in the public eye to that situation or circumstance. Who needs that type of scrutiny? Even if you were prepared to endure the focus on yourself, all of those around you will suffer the same level of scrutiny and should they have a skeleton in their closet, condemnation by association will be swift.

Where big business and the mainstream media direct their spotlight, and whom they place on a pedestal these days is of course, the youth of North America; the trendsetters and the consumers. Look at what’s happened in just the past 3-5 decades. During that period our elders, who were once upon a time invaluable advisors to our youth, have been transformed from role models, knowledge givers and resources of a life of experience that they were willing to share, into a burden on society. The very infrastructure that they built for us to live in now is turning on them and blames them for the high cost of supporting them in their advanced years.

I am no conspiracy theorist, but I believe what has happened is that the mainstream media’s focus has lead us down a path that is directly pointed at the youthful consumer and the advertising dollars that come with selling them products and services. In doing so, they have discounted our elders in today’s society. The focus today is on youth and future possibilities, not accomplishments of the past and calling on that wisdom to offer opinions on today’s reality.

Direction is given and taken from advertisers trying to solicit young consumers by portraying them as the chosen generation, the folks who will evermore carve our trek into the future. New is better; old is bad. It was just a few short decades ago that seeking advice from ones elders was common practice and always looked upon as a prudent thing to do. How often do you hear of that today? Typically, the elders amongst us are uninitiated in the world of technology and are made to feel left out of the loop, disconnected from the rest of the world and discounted in their value as people! I think young leaders in our industry would be wise to consult and listen to the successful people who came before them and who made our industry so successful.

Nothing takes the place of experience and common sense. It was explained to me this way by an acquaintance that has a PhD in education. He says that young people have what is referred to as liquid knowledge which is the knowledge that comes from studying a particular subject or learning as they move through a situation. Mature people have liquid knowledge AND they have crystal knowledge which is the additional knowledge that comes from having worked through a particular subject or situation once or many times. It is additional knowledge that comes from experience, trial and error, getting better and better at something and minimizing the scares. Bin there, done that, know the drill!

Whether you’re an Owner Operator, a company owner, a department manager or a Company Driver, whom do you call on when you need advice? We all need an experienced confidant to bounce things off and to act as a sounding board as we navigate through today’s issues in this business of trucking. According to the ATA they are: HOS and the shortage of qualified drivers, fuel issues, congestion, government regulations, tolls and highway funding, tort reform and legal issues, truck driver training, environmental issues and on-board truck technology. See anything new here from the last 3-4 decades? I don’t and remember, ‘A wise man learns from the mistakes of others while fools learn from their own mistakes’.

Ray J. Haight

Co-founder, tcaingauge.com

Safe Trucking

Ray J. Haight

Co-founder

tcaingauge.com