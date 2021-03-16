Ebull: Advise for drivers who enter incorrect travel information into the ArriveCAN app

March 12th

Ebulletin

Arrive can App Travel Submission Corrections

Good afternoon PMTC Members and contacts. Earlier this week we were advised of a concern of drivers with the entry of Travel Information into eh Arrive Can App. The issue raised was when a driver incorrectly filled out the information on the app, specifically forgetting to enter the exempt traveler portion of the questionnaire, which them alleviates the need for a 14 day quarantine period. The concern raised was that once the information has been submitted, there is no way for the driver to correct his/her submission, and in this case a driver was informed they had to quarantine. We reached out to Transport Canada who provided the clarification below.

Hi Mike, Transport Canada reached out to colleagues at PHAC regarding the ArriveCAN issue you flagged earlier this week. Of note, they recently received a similar request from another carrier, and have contacted them to provide direct support.

For your awareness, in the event that a driver incorrectly inputs information when registering for ArriveCAN (e.g., doesn’t select that they are an exempt worker), there are a few options to resolve this issue:

If the driver has not yet crossed the border, and: They have not submitted the information, they can simply select the “go back” arrow in the top left to make any necessary edits; or, If they have already submitted their information, they may resubmit with the accurate travel information by simply selecting “mode of entry” and proceeding as usual (this will over-write the previous receipt).

If the driver has already crossed the border, and they incorrectly selected that their travel was for a non-essential purpose, they will be prompted to complete their quarantine reporting which will continue until the end of the requisite 14 day period, preventing further travel submissions to be completed during this time.



If this is the case, they can contact the ArriveCAN technical support team, who will clear their account and help them to develop a new application: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/arrivecan/contact-us.html. Alternatively, while their primary account is being looked into, if the driver has a second email address, they can create a new account within ArriveCAN and submit with the correct information.

We have also been advised that CBSA and PHAC are working with industry partners to develop educational videos for drivers, which will provide further information on registering and using the ArriveCAN app. Hopefully these tools, along with the ArriveCAN troubleshooting web page, https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/arrivecan/help.html#a8 will help to mitigate these types of issues moving forward.

Please feel free to reach back to our office with any questions/concerns you may have.

