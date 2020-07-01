Integrity During COVID-19

Living in Canada during the COVID-19 crisis has been mostly a positive experience. Though there are many areas of hardship and obstacles, our country has retained its civility through patience. As a country, we have pulled together to overcome several conflicts already this year (and we are only halfway through it). Maybe hindsight is not as desirable as we all once thought.

During this crisis, the trucking industry has proven to be more than just an essential service. It has shown itself to be comprised of many trustworthy and integrity filled members. Leaders in our industry cannot build great companies without embracing principles of honor.

While spending more time than normal at home, I have been doing a lot of research and reading. My primary focus has been on the relationship between business and character. I do not believe a successful business can be built and sustained without integrity. There definitely can be short term gains for the cheats and corner-cutters but they cannot be maintained… especially in today’s digital environment. The more digital a business becomes, the more its people become transparent. Our futures are built on our ability to build trust in our products and services. If customers do not trust us, they will leave.

In the last couple of years many of our industry’s greatest men of integrity have passed on; men who started with one truck and a passion to please their customer. They sacrificed and served with integrity and honor. Their legacies glow in the carrier company they built. They could not have built their business without a sound reputation for integrity and fairness. Without exception they all went through the furnaces of crisis, not knowing if they would or could survive. When they did survive, they realized it was because of their employees and customers who trusted in them. All service businesses are built on people and people need to trust those around them. Our industry’s greatest men knew that integrity was the foundation of building a great company.

Those who take over their work run on the fuel of those before them

but sooner or later they need to prove their integrity too. If they know what they are doing (and most do), they will continue in the ways of their founder.

The challenges of 2020 may have been sinister to the economy but as I see it, it did not touch the resolve of our industry’s collective integrity. I have spoken and counseled many individuals (operators) through a series of compounding crises this year and I have been encouraged tremendously that we have an overwhelming number of honest, hardworking people of integrity. In my opinion, our future is not in question when we have so many members who have been tried by fire and come out clean in the end. Those who have embraced integrity have an awesome future potential. We are so lucky to work with and for them.

Though we may have said goodbye to some very influential and courageous talent in the last few years, I think we have a great future with some amazing industry leaders coming up the ladder of prominence. If they stay true to the values that are getting them ahead today, they will be beacons of wise direction for our industry’s future. It is amazing what a good crisis will do to an honest business and industry.

About the Author:

Robert D. Scheper is a leading Accountant and Consultant to the Lease/Owner operator industry in Canada. His first book in the Making Your Miles Count series “taxes, taxes, taxes” was released in 2007. His firm exclusively serves Lease/Owner Operators across Canada. His second book “Choosing a Trucking company” is the most in-depth analysis of the operator industry available today. He has a Master degree (MBA) in financial management and has been serving the industry since he and his wife came off the road in 1993. His dedication, commitment and strong opinions can be read and heard in many articles and seminars.

You can find him and his books at www.makingyourmilescount.com or 1-877-987-9787. You can also e-mail him at robert@thrconsulting.ca.