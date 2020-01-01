Confessions of a Law Breaker

Independent operators during the months of December and January can be a lesson in priorities, both past and present. There is no season that more reflects an operator’s condition than their actions or inactions during the holiday season. Do they work through the season to survive? Do they work through for the opportunity? Do they hang up their keys because they can?

I’m just finishing reading the prequel to The Millionaire Mind (a book that I finished earlier this year). It’s called: The Millionaire Next Door. This book is another great read for those who wish to know how to financially succeed in North America. It’s an academic study but has outrageously practical advice. There are seven factors that wealthy individuals adhere to that most other people do not. They are:

They live well below their means. They allocate their time, energy and money efficiently in ways conducive to building wealth. They believe that financial independence is more important than displaying high social status. Their parents did not provide economic outpatient care. Their adult children are economically self-sufficient. They are proficient in targeting market opportunities. And finally, They chose the right occupation.

If adherence to these factors represents the average independent operator you probably are not very encouraged right now. Most drivers (about 50%) are actively looking for some means of employment other than driving. They are not committed to their chosen industry. If they could find something that would pay the same as what they currently make, they would stop driving today. The problem is they can’t find anything comparable, so they keep doing what they’ve always done… drive truck. They think they simply chose the wrong occupation. I disagree with that assumption, but I’ll get back to that point shortly.

If your mind and heart is not fully engaged in what you are doing to make a living, you will most likely never rise above your circumstances and find your way out. Incidentally, ‘finding your way out’ may not actually mean stop driving. ‘Finding your way out’ may just mean only doing the things you want to do when you really want to do them.

I know several drivers who only work for 10 months (or less) of the year. They can do this because they have invested time, energy and all available resources in prioritizing their finances and their career over many years, so that they can provide for themselves what they want, when they want it.

It’s like Dave Ramsey says… “live like nobody else so eventually you can live like nobody else”. Achieving your goals takes time and focus… or patience and sacrifice… or discipline and planning.

Fully applying yourself to your career requires a level of dedication that is rewarded for years (sometimes many years) into the future. Building your reputation within your carrier or market niche means being the ‘go-to guy’ to get the difficult or risky things done when very few others could. Then, once you are at the top, (so to speak) you must continue adding to your abilities in other related or even unrelated areas. You must become a wealth of various abilities; a person to trust in both capabilities and character. The more proficient you become; the more opportunities will open for you. It’s like the famous proverb… “a man’s gift will make room for him”. Develop your abilities.

Everyone would love to be rich but so few people make it. It’s not that opportunity only hits a few lucky ones… it’s that very few prepare for success or advancement.

How many people save money for future opportunities? Most assume that when an opportunity arrives, they will take a trip to the bank and borrow what they need. Then, when they are denied a loan, they ‘blame the system’ or cry victim in some form. “Live like nobody else so you can eventually live like nobody else”.

Remember, you have not necessarily chosen the wrong profession. I know many drivers who are surprisingly wealthy. They certainly didn’t build their wealth overnight and in fact, the quickest time I know of building wealth in trucking was 11 years (from penniless to the ability to retire with dignity). It can be done; it is being done and will continue to be done. It’s just not well-publicized or even encouraged within our society.

If it will happen, it will be up to you.

About the Author:

Robert D. Scheper is a leading Accountant and Consultant to the Lease/Owner operator industry in Canada. His first book in the Making Your Miles Count series “taxes, taxes, taxes” was released in 2007. His firm exclusively serves Lease/Owner Operators across Canada. His second book “Choosing a Trucking company” is the most in-depth analysis of the operator industry available today. He has a Master degree (MBA) in financial management and has been serving the industry since he and his wife came off the road in 1993. His dedication, commitment and strong opinions can be read and heard in many articles and seminars.

You can find him and his books at www.makingyourmilescount.com or 1-877-987-9787. You can also e-mail him at robert@thrconsulting.ca.