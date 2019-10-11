News Release: Ontario Launches Free Online Driver’s Licence Check Service

October 4, 2019

Improvements will make life easier for drivers and businesses



Ontario’s government is making it easier for people and businesses to check the status of an Ontario driver’s licence by eliminating the $2 fee and modernizing the online Driver’s Licence Check service.

“We are putting money back in people’s pockets by making it free for Ontarians to check if their driver’s licence is valid before getting behind the wheel,” said Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney. “This is part of our government’s commitment to deliver simpler, better and faster services that put people at the centre of everything we do.”

The improvements to the online service will make it easier to use, including the ability to easily check a driver’s licence by scanning the card on a mobile device. The changes will also reduce burden on businesses by expanding the number of licence checks entered at one time from nine to 100.

“We are making life easier for businesses and helping them ensure their drivers have valid licences to keep our roads safe,” said Mulroney. “These improvements are another way our government is helping make Ontario open for business.”

“Reducing our regulatory burden is key for making Ontario work smarter for business and better for people,” said Associate Minister for Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sarkaria. “The improvements we are announcing builds on what our government has done to date—like allowing drivers to carry proof of insurance on their smart phones. We’re making it easier for Ontario businesses and drivers to ensure that licences are valid, up-to-date, and able to help keep our roads safe.”



QUICK FACTS

The Driver’s Licence Check is an online service for the public and businesses to find out if an Ontario driver’s licence is valid.

In Ontario, vehicle owners are responsible for ensuring that every individual who drives their vehicle has a valid driver’s licence.

Visit the Driver’s Licence Check service



