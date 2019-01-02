IN MEMORY OF

Jean-Claude Arseneault

May 11, 1943 – November 21, 2018

On November 21st our friend and colleague J.C. Arsenault passed away. J.C. was one of our sales reps and he has been managing the distribution of our magazines in the East Coast since 2006. He has been an important part of our team for the past twelve years.

J.C.’s wife Paulette and his family are in our thoughts and prayers. He was a good man, a good friend and we will miss him tremendously – both personally and professionally.

We miss you J.C. Rest in Peace.

The Over the Road Team