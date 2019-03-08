FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kriska Transportation Group named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 18th consecutive year.

Toronto, ON – March 7, 2019 – The Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) was recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2019 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million demonstrating strategy, capability and commitment to achieve sustainable growth.

Now in its 26th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices.

The Kriska Transportation Group continues to grow in an ever-changing market. KTG operating companies are some of the safest carriers in Canada and are industry leader in employing technologies that keep their drivers safe, operations efficient and customers satisfied. The group is dedicated to sustainability by operating a young, fuel efficient fleet of trucks. KTG continues to grow and diversify through acquisition with the addition of a freight logistics brokerage this past year.

“It’s much more than just financial performance,” said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “The ingredients to success also include overall business performance and sustained growth. It takes dedication and commitment from the entire organization.”

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2019 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include a clear strategy and vision, investment in capability and commitment to talent.

“It’s with great pleasure that we accept this award for a 19th year.” said KTG, CFO, Pierre Carrier “This award reminds us every day that we need to keep innovating and growing our business. This, for our employees and our community. We wish to thank all our employees for the effort that they make to keep us one of the 50 Best Managed Companies in Canada.”

“Best Managed winners should be extremely proud of their accomplishments,” said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “The marketplace is changing rapidly and this incredible class of companies’ commitment and entrepreneurial leadership help drive business success that is critical for the health of our economy.”

2019 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the annual Canada’s Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 17, 2019. On the same date, the Best Managed symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, TMX Group and MacKay CEO Forums.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, TMX Group and MacKay CEO Forums.

About Kriska Transportation Group

Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) is a growth-oriented transportation and logistics company based in Prescott, ON. KTG owns a collection of independently operated asset-based companies, with a strong focus on cross border, truckload freight. KTG seeks to invest in companies with best-in-class safety, driver retention, and financial results, based in Eastern Canada. KTG’s brands include Kriska Holdings Limited, Mill Creek Motor Freight LP, JMF Transport (1992) Ltée., Transpro Freight Systems Limited, Service Freight Systems, BTC Express, and Icon Transportation Logistics Ltd.

