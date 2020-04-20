E-Bulletin: April 20th morning COVID-19 Update

E-Bulletin

APRIL 20/2020

Attached, for reference, are the published versions of guidelines Transport Canada released late Saturday evening for the use of face coverings. Also pasted below are web-links to the documents

ENG: https://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/motorvehiclesafety/considerations-relating-use-face-coverings-commercial-vehicle-drivers-motor-carrier-intercommunity-bus-passengers.html



FRA: https://www.tc.gc.ca/fra/securiteautomobile/facteurs-prendre-consideration-quant-port-couvre-visage-conducteurs-vehicules-commerciaux-passagers-transport-commun-autobus-intercommunautaires-autocars.html

On Saturday the Federal Government officially announced the closing of the Canada-US land border for an additional 30 days for all non essential travel.

The Province of Saskatchewan has Introduced Road Ban Exemptions for Agriculture and other essential Products, click on the link below for full details.

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/april/17/road-ban-exemptions

Warmest Regards,

Annette Kieft

Executive Assistant

Membership Service Coordinator

Private Motor Truck Council of Canada

T: 905-827-0587 x 101

W: www.pmtc.ca