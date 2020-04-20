E-Bulletin: April 20th morning COVID-19 Update
E-Bulletin
APRIL 20/2020
Attached, for reference, are the published versions of guidelines Transport Canada released late Saturday evening for the use of face coverings. Also pasted below are web-links to the documents
ENG: https://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/motorvehiclesafety/considerations-relating-use-face-coverings-commercial-vehicle-drivers-motor-carrier-intercommunity-bus-passengers.html
FRA: https://www.tc.gc.ca/fra/securiteautomobile/facteurs-prendre-consideration-quant-port-couvre-visage-conducteurs-vehicules-commerciaux-passagers-transport-commun-autobus-intercommunautaires-autocars.html
On Saturday the Federal Government officially announced the closing of the Canada-US land border for an additional 30 days for all non essential travel.
The Province of Saskatchewan has Introduced Road Ban Exemptions for Agriculture and other essential Products, click on the link below for full details.
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/april/17/road-ban-exemptions
Warmest Regards,
Annette Kieft
Executive Assistant
Membership Service Coordinator
Private Motor Truck Council of Canada
T: 905-827-0587 x 101
W: www.pmtc.ca