COVID – 19 Special bulletin



As we all cope and respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, Trucking HR Canada is here to support trucking and logistics employers. We thank all of you for the work you are doing in ensuring the flow of goods and supplies to large and small communities across the country.



There is a lot of information flowing quickly. In our special bulletin, our goal is to help you get access to the most pertinent information that matters to you as a trucking and logistics employer.



Click HERE to access Trucking HR Canada’s resource guide for trucking and logistics employers:



And, as the situation evolves, and more information becomes available, we will update as appropriate.



Thank you from the Team at Trucking HR Canada.



Please note: We too are working remotely. Feel free to reach us by sending an e-mail to theteam@truckinghr.com



