TFE 2020 Show





It was a grand night of virtual awards celebration



October 16, 2020

Awards and Achievements of Excellence



Trucking HR Canada held it’s Annual Top Fleets Awards Gala this week, recognizing all 69 fleets that made it in the program for 2020.



Click HERE for the highlights.



Click HERE to see our 2020 Top Fleet Employer Video.



Top Fleets and Achievements of Excellence were awarded as follows:



Top Small Fleet: ONE for Freight

Top Medium Fleet: Sutco Transportation Specialists

Top Large Fleet: Challenger Motor Freight

Top Private Fleet Services: Olymel Transport Tranbo Inc



Workplace Culture: Westcan Bulk Transport

Training & Skills Development: Challenger Motor Freight

Workplace Mental Health: Bison Transport

Women in the Workplace: Liberty Linehaul Inc

Workplace Diversity: GX Transportation Solutions

Employee Engagement: Fortigo Freight Services Inc

HR Innovator: Arnold Bros. Transport LTD





Reimer and Associates HR Leader of the Year was awarded to Rosana Preston of Rosedale Transport. Her honest and innovative approaches have enabled Rosedale to hire effectively and retain drivers through the worst driver shortages.



Congratulations to all of our Top Fleets!









Thank you to our partners












