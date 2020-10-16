TFE 2020 Show
It was a grand night of virtual awards celebration
October 16, 2020
#ICYMI
Awards and Achievements of Excellence
Trucking HR Canada held it’s Annual Top Fleets Awards Gala this week, recognizing all 69 fleets that made it in the program for 2020.
Click HERE for the highlights.
Click HERE to see our 2020 Top Fleet Employer Video.
Top Fleets and Achievements of Excellence were awarded as follows:
Top Small Fleet: ONE for Freight
Top Medium Fleet: Sutco Transportation Specialists
Top Large Fleet: Challenger Motor Freight
Top Private Fleet Services: Olymel Transport Tranbo Inc
Workplace Culture: Westcan Bulk Transport
Training & Skills Development: Challenger Motor Freight
Workplace Mental Health: Bison Transport
Women in the Workplace: Liberty Linehaul Inc
Workplace Diversity: GX Transportation Solutions
Employee Engagement: Fortigo Freight Services Inc
HR Innovator: Arnold Bros. Transport LTD
Reimer and Associates HR Leader of the Year was awarded to Rosana Preston of Rosedale Transport. Her honest and innovative approaches have enabled Rosedale to hire effectively and retain drivers through the worst driver shortages.
Congratulations to all of our Top Fleets!
Thank you to our partners