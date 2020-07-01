The New Normal of Trucking?

The sun has risen, the fog is lifting, clouds are parting, the future looks bright. As I am writing this month’s article, the COVID-19 restrictions in North America are being lifted and some function of normalcy is returning. Gosh, trucking companies have even started hiring again. The headlines in the trucking publications have an upbeat tone to them. Finally!

Yes, our lives are returning to a new normal. I am not quite sure what that is yet, but it will be different. How will all of this affect us and specifically, affect trucking and hiring in particular?

Well, for sure, social distancing will be with us for a long time. For your good health and your family’s safety, keep two meters from people whenever possible. The handshake is dead. The handshake death is a tough one for me and many of my peers to get used to. Being the old fart that I am, all sixty-some years of my life I have greeted other people with a handshake. And more recently, in the last ten years or so, with my very close friends, a hug and slap on the back. Now with social distancing, it will be a remote acknowledgment, perhaps a bow or touch of elbows and a smile. We must get used to the new greeting method.

How does this translate to trucking and truck drivers?

No longer will the dispatcher shake the hand of a driver when they meet which I have often witnessed. I know that this goes against cultural traditions and norms, but this is the “new” normal. Be gracious and smile but refuse to exchange a handshake as you owe it to your family; it is protecting not only you but them as well.

I know that I have failed on numerous occasions to remember to not shake a hand. It seems to be a part of who I am, and I must break this habit. We must all break the habit.

So, the handshake is dead. What else is changing for truck drivers?

This question got me thinking about driver recruiting for both today and in the future. Will interviews be conducted over Zoom or Facebook video or are companies performing them in person, at a socially distant space? I would love to know how companies are currently conducting interviews.

How about the road test? Are the driver and the evaluator wearing masks?

Are they expected to wear a mask? How about touching the inside of the truck? You cannot drive a tractor-trailer without touching the inner components of the cab. Was it disinfected before its use? If so, who witnessed the disinfection being done? If it has not been done, is the applicant encouraged to wear gloves while driving or is the applicant offered a pair of gloves?

Once the applicant has been interviewed and road-tested, the next step in the onboarding process is the “New Hire” orientation. How is this being conducted? Is it still in the company boardroom? Is it socially distant? Or have they moved the orientation online? If it is online, is it instructor-led or pre-recorded? How did you find the experience? If you were in a classroom, were you comfortable? If it was conducted online, was the process easy or technically painful?

Then there is the typical facilities tour which for many companies, is the last step in hiring. Companies want to show the applicant the maintenance shop and discuss the process of how to get your unit repaired. Then they show the new applicant the dispatch office and who to speak to about payroll questions. Where do you deposit your paperwork? Is this whole process different because of COVID?

This new normal has me asking many questions about how things may change and which of these changes will remain long term. Some changes are good, but I have difficulty getting used to the ones like the no handshake rule. What are your thoughts?

Truck drivers let me know about your job-hunting experience. How are you being recruited and are you comfortable with the method? What has changed and was the change for the good? I would appreciate hearing from you.

