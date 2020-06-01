OTA Notice ~ US States Curfews & States of Emergency

US State Curfews & States of Emergency

(June 1, 2020) — At least 40 cities and Washington, DC imposed curfews Sunday in response to protests across the country.

Additionally, as of Sunday morning, approximately 5,000 National Guard members have been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC, with another 2,000 prepared to activate if required.

Below is a list of states that imposed curfews and states of emergency as of Sunday. The Canadian Trucking Alliance will update information on its website regarding the status of these curfews and states of emergency status as they become available.

Curfews:

· Arizona: Weeklong statewide curfew

· California: Los Angeles County, San Francisco, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, San Jose

· Colorado: Denver

· District of Columbia

· Florida: Miami, Orange County, Jacksonville, Orlando

· Georgia: Atlanta

· Illinois: Chicago

· Indiana: Indianapolis

· Kentucky: Louisville

· Michigan: Detroit

· Minnesota: Minneapolis, St. Paul

· Missouri: Kansas City

· New Jersey: Atlantic City

· New York: Rochester

· Ohio: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo

· Oregon: Portland, Eugene

· Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh

· South Carolina: Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach

· Tennessee: Nashville

· Texas: Dallas, San Antonio

· Utah: Salt Lake City

· Virginia: Richmond

· Washington: Seattle

· Wisconsin: Milwaukee, Madison

State of disaster/emergency:

· Arizona: The governor said the emergency declaration will allow police to “be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest.”

· Texas: This allows federal agents are able to serve as Texas peace officers.

· Virginia: This allows for the mobilization of resources, including the Virginia National Guard, and pre-position people and equipment to assist cities addressing violent protests.

Other things to note:

· The city of Chicago closed the central business district and the Loop area to only employees whose businesses are located in the business and residents who live in the central business district.

· Major highways in Minnesota are closed.

