OTA News Release ~ Premier Ford to Truckers: Thank You!

Premier Ford to Truckers: Thank You!

(TORONTO – July 15, 2020) — Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited one of Ontario’s largest trucking companies yesterday and took time to thank trucking industry workers for their tireless efforts in keeping the Ontario economy moving during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Premier toured Challenger Motor Freight in Cambridge to get a glimpse of how the trucking industry is persevering through the pandemic and thanked staff for their dedication in these extraordinary times. He met with the Challenger team of drivers, dispatchers, and maintenance working, stopping to listen to team members’ stories of how they’ve handled the crisis as frontline workers.

“He came and showed his appreciation for all their hard work for being there for the people of Ontario by continuing to move our province’s trade safely,” said Jim Peeples, president and COO, Challenger Motor Freight. “Our entire team is so grateful that Premier Ford would take time out of his incredibly busy schedule to say thank-you. It means a lot to our company and our industry.”

Ontario Trucking Association Stephen Laskowski was also in attendance. He said the visit is just the latest in a long list of actions where the Premier and his government have shown leadership and support for the trucking industry, especially during the COVID crisis.

“Premier Ford and his cabinet team have repeatedly shown tremendous respect for our industry – specifically, the dedicated men and women who make it so great,” he said. “OTA would like to thank Premier Ford and his ministers, especially Transportation Minister Mulroney, for their remarkable support of our industry.”

