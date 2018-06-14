Media Release: BC Trucking Association Announces 2018/19 Board & Executive Committee
For immediate release: June 12, 2018
BC Trucking Association Announces 2018/19 Board & Executive Committee
Langley, British Columbia—On June 9, 2018, the British Columbia Trucking Association (BCTA) elected a Board of Directors for 2018 – 2019 at BCTA’s Annual General Meeting and Management Conference in Whistler, BC.
Members of the Board of Directors for this term:
- Phil Bandstra, Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd., Smithers
- John Bourbonniere, Harbour Link Container Services Inc., Delta
- Justin Cheverie, Coastal Pacific Xpress Inc., Surrey
- Kevin Clark, Valley West Transport Ltd., Port Coquitlam
- Clinton Connell, Eagle West Truck & Crane Inc., Abbotsford
- John Cormier, Clark Freightways, Kamloops
- Rex D’Souza, Prudential Transportation Ltd., Surrey
- Shaun Freeman, BFL CANADA Insurance Services Inc., Vancouver
- Arlene Gagne, Lodgewood Enterprises Ltd., Prince George
- Stephanie Gagnon, XTL Transport Inc., Surrey
- Jerry Gallant, First Truck Centre Vancouver Inc., Surrey
- Ed Genberg, Ocean Trailer, Delta
- Daman Grewal, Centurion Trucking Inc., Surrey
- Ken Johnson, Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd., Langley
- Jim Leidl, Pacific Coach Lines (1984) Ltd., Vancouver
- Rick McArthur, Macal Bulk Transport Ltd., Mission
- Jay Meehan, Western Canada Express, Richmond
- Greg Munden, Munden Ventures Ltd., Kamloops
- Derek Norman, DSN Transport Ltd., Kelowna
- Darren Racine, Protrux Systems Inc., Pitt Meadows
- Lorne Richard, The Vancouver Trolley Company, Vancouver
- Trevor Sawkins, ColdStar Solutions Inc., Victoria
- Paul Schroeder, Bison Transport Inc., Rocky View, AB
- Doug Sutherland, Sutco Transportation Specialists, West Kelowna
- Stephen Szalkai, Concrete BC, Vancouver
- Roy Taki, Arrow Transportation Systems Inc., Kamloops
- Gary Vos, Tri-R Transport Ltd., Richmond
- Dan Watson, Canada Cartage Fleet Outsourcing, Richmond
- Jason Wheeler, The Inland Group, Burnaby
- Jordan Wilson, Hawkeye Holdings Ltd., Kelowna
The new Board elected the following director to serve by special appointment:
- Patrick Yearwood, Yearwood Dyson – Lawyers, Surrey
The Board also elected these directors to serve on BCTA’s Executive Committee:
- Ken Johnson, Chairperson, Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd.
- Phil Bandstra, 1st Vice Chairperson, Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd.
- Doug Sutherland, 2nd Vice Chairperson, Sutco Transportation Specialists
- Dan Watson, Secretary/Treasurer, Canada Cartage Fleet Outsourcing
- Trevor Sawkins, Immediate Past Chairperson, ColdStar Solutions Inc.
- Jason Wheeler, Associate Members’ Representative, Inland Kenworth
For more information, please contact:
Dave Earle, President & CEO
Office: 604-888-5319
Mobile: 604-787-1335
Toll-free in BC: 1-800-565-2282
– 30 –
About the BC Trucking Association
BCTA, a member-based, non-profit, non-partisan advocacy organization, is the recognised voice of the provincial motor carrier industry, representing over 1200 truck and bus fleets and over 250 suppliers to the industry. BCTA members operate over 13,000 vehicles, employ 26,000 people, and generate over $2 billion in revenue annually in British Columbia.