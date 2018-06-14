Media Release: BC Trucking Association Announces 2018/19 Board & Executive Committee

For immediate release: June 12, 2018

BC Trucking Association Announces 2018/19 Board & Executive Committee

Langley, British Columbia—On June 9, 2018, the British Columbia Trucking Association (BCTA) elected a Board of Directors for 2018 – 2019 at BCTA’s Annual General Meeting and Management Conference in Whistler, BC.

Members of the Board of Directors for this term:

Phil Bandstra, Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd., Smithers

John Bourbonniere, Harbour Link Container Services Inc., Delta

Justin Cheverie, Coastal Pacific Xpress Inc., Surrey

Kevin Clark, Valley West Transport Ltd., Port Coquitlam

Clinton Connell, Eagle West Truck & Crane Inc., Abbotsford

John Cormier, Clark Freightways, Kamloops

Rex D’Souza, Prudential Transportation Ltd., Surrey

Shaun Freeman, BFL CANADA Insurance Services Inc., Vancouver

Arlene Gagne, Lodgewood Enterprises Ltd., Prince George

Stephanie Gagnon, XTL Transport Inc., Surrey

Jerry Gallant, First Truck Centre Vancouver Inc., Surrey

Ed Genberg, Ocean Trailer, Delta

Daman Grewal, Centurion Trucking Inc., Surrey

Ken Johnson, Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd., Langley

Jim Leidl, Pacific Coach Lines (1984) Ltd., Vancouver

Rick McArthur, Macal Bulk Transport Ltd., Mission

Jay Meehan, Western Canada Express, Richmond

Greg Munden, Munden Ventures Ltd., Kamloops

Derek Norman, DSN Transport Ltd., Kelowna

Darren Racine, Protrux Systems Inc., Pitt Meadows

Lorne Richard, The Vancouver Trolley Company, Vancouver

Trevor Sawkins, ColdStar Solutions Inc., Victoria

Paul Schroeder, Bison Transport Inc., Rocky View, AB

Doug Sutherland, Sutco Transportation Specialists, West Kelowna

Stephen Szalkai, Concrete BC, Vancouver

Roy Taki, Arrow Transportation Systems Inc., Kamloops

Gary Vos, Tri-R Transport Ltd., Richmond

Dan Watson, Canada Cartage Fleet Outsourcing, Richmond

Jason Wheeler, The Inland Group, Burnaby

Jordan Wilson, Hawkeye Holdings Ltd., Kelowna

The new Board elected the following director to serve by special appointment:

Patrick Yearwood, Yearwood Dyson – Lawyers, Surrey

The Board also elected these directors to serve on BCTA’s Executive Committee:

Ken Johnson, Chairperson, Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd.

Phil Bandstra, 1st Vice Chairperson, Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd.

Doug Sutherland, 2nd Vice Chairperson, Sutco Transportation Specialists

Dan Watson, Secretary/Treasurer, Canada Cartage Fleet Outsourcing

Trevor Sawkins, Immediate Past Chairperson, ColdStar Solutions Inc.

Jason Wheeler, Associate Members’ Representative, Inland Kenworth

For more information, please contact:

Dave Earle, President & CEO

Office: 604-888-5319

Mobile: 604-787-1335

Toll-free in BC: 1-800-565-2282

– 30 –

About the BC Trucking Association

BCTA, a member-based, non-profit, non-partisan advocacy organization, is the recognised voice of the provincial motor carrier industry, representing over 1200 truck and bus fleets and over 250 suppliers to the industry. BCTA members operate over 13,000 vehicles, employ 26,000 people, and generate over $2 billion in revenue annually in British Columbia.