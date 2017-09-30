Kriska Transportation Group Acquires Service Freight Systems

Prescott, Ontario and Burlington Ontario, September 1, 2017 – Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Service Freight Systems (SFS) based in Burlington, Ontario. Service Freight Systems will continue to be led by the current management team, including Rob Ten Brinke as General Manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome the team of logistics professionals at Service Freight Systems to the KTG family.” says Mark Seymour, President and Chief Executive Officer of KTG. “SFS has been providing engineered solutions to its loyal customers for over 20 years. The KTG family of companies, with its asset based core, compliments well with SFS. They will add depth to our growing investment in logistics services. Our goal as a group is to bring solutions to customers and grow through trust and confidence”.

“Working with KTG will have so many positives economies of scale with their size and capacity; industry knowledge and their in-house expertise,” commented Rob Ten Brinke, General Manager of Service Freight Systems. “A real plus is that KTG has an extremely similar culture to Service Freight in terms of people and a desire to always improve and grow.”

Started in 1995 Service Freight Systems is a customer focused logistics company with expertise in temperature-controlled cross border, truckload freight. Its client-centric approach and culture of care has grown and maintained decade’s long relationships with both shippers and carriers. KTG and its operating companies welcome Service Freight Systems into the family and look forward to our future mutual growth.

For further information on Kriska Transportation Group Limited please contact:

Mr. Mark Seymour – President & Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Pierre Carrier – Chief Financial Officer

850 Sophia Street Prescott,

Ontario, Canada K0E 1T0

Telephone: 1-800-461-8000

www.kriskagroup.com

For further information on Service Freight Systems please contact:

Mr. Rob Ten Brinke – General Manager

2201 Brant Street, Suites 111 & 112

Burlington, ON L7P 3N8

Telephone: 1-800-693-9119

www.servicefreight.com

DF Marketing Group acted as a transaction broker to Service Freight Systems.

About Kriska Transportation Group:

Founded in 2014, Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) is a growth-oriented transportation and logistics company based in Prescott, ON. KTG’s independently operated companies have a strong focus on cross border, truckload freight, serviced by a fleet of 600 tractors, 1700 trailers and employs 850 people including owner operators. KTG seeks to invest in companies with best-in-class safety, driver retention, and financial results, and that are based in Eastern Canada. KTG’s core brands include Kriska Holdings Limited, Mill Creek Motor Freight LP, JMF Transport (1992) Ltée., Transpro Freight Systems Limited and Service Freight Systems.