Integrity as Your Foundation

I have heard (and tend to agree) that about 50% of all drivers would come off the road if they could get a job that pays the same as what they are getting now. That means a very significant amount of drivers are not really committed to the industry. It is the primary reason that anywhere from 5-15% of all independent operators you see on the road today will not be there in twelve months. Approximately 50% of those who quit this year will be back within 24 months due to financial necessity. It appears many drivers who drive do so primarily for the money.

Prior to 2003, I too was looking to find something other than the trucking industry. I toyed with research, software companies as well as other interests. But it wasn’t until I got personally involved in a client’s conflict with their carrier that I committed to serving the trucking industry. It was then that I began writing my first book. Well over a decade later, I love my job and believe it’s one of the best choices I ever made. It’s not that I’m making more money than I could in other industries; it’s that I see the benefits from my commitment and derive a deep sense of success from helping people. Happiness in a career comes from a sense of purpose, not finances.

I am happy for drivers who enjoy their work. Enjoying anything in life requires commitment. Most everyone knows that very few jobs will be “perfect”. I’ve always heard that if you enjoy 80% of what you do then you will truly enjoy your work. The other 20% is endured with a good attitude, waiting for it to pass back to the 80%.

Enjoying your career is much more than just WHAT you do. It’s primarily HOW you do it. Even doing the simplest of tasks can be made special if it’s done with integrity. Everyone wants to be known as a person of integrity; it breeds respect. Respect is a commodity of much greater value than dull old cash. When a person is respected and valued they rarely leave. Building a career on integrity takes time and usually considerable sacrifice, but once integrity is set in a foundation, it can carry a great deal of career pride.

When integrity is the foundation of any career it will attract people of like mind. Acquiring and renewing good quality friendships is one of life’s greatest blessings. Everyone suffers from disappointments and setbacks but having trustworthy comrades to support us is often the difference between surviving and veering off the path and into the rhubarb. Friendships are no different than any other life asset; they need investment and regular maintenance. Don’t leave them unattended too long. With today’s technology there is no excuse to drop out of touch.

True success will always involve some form of charity. Living only for oneself takes the color out of the most beautiful of flowers. Having the ability to give help to someone, no matter how small, can fulfill a person more than the highest wage. Commit yourself to not only give to others who need, but encourage those around you to give as well. Become a role model of generosity and care. It’s truly what separates the great from the average. Just as cream rises to the top, a generous and caring driver will be made room for.

Having a good driving career is actually way more dependent on character and integrity issues than anything physical to the job. Integrity, friendships and charity are essential to all of life’s success no matter what career choice is made. If these character qualities are high on your list of investment choices each day, even the menial tasks of keeping a truck between the ditches will grow into a fantastic life.

Working in an atmosphere of respect and integrity makes any job awesome. Being a leader, someone of influence for the good of your environment makes you a driver who truly counts.

About the Author:

Robert D. Scheper is a leading Accountant and Consultant to the Lease/Owner operator industry in Canada. His first book in the Making Your Miles Count series “taxes, taxes, taxes” was released in 2007. His firm exclusively serves Lease/Owner Operators across Canada. His second book “Choosing a Trucking company” is the most in-depth analysis of the operator industry available today. He has a Master degree (MBA) in financial management and has been serving the industry since he and his wife came off the road in 1993. His dedication, commitment and strong opinions can be read and heard in many articles and seminars.

You can find him and his books at www.makingyourmilescount.com or 1-877-987-9787. You can also e-mail him at robert@thrconsulting.ca.