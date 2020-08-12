CTA News Release ~ CTA Notice: Fake Self-Quarantine Notice Being Texted to Truck Drivers

CTA Notice: Fake Self-Quarantine Notice Being Texted to Truck Drivers

(Aug. 12, 2020) — Canada Border Services Agency is warning members of the Canadian Trucking Alliance of a “fake” text message purporting to be from the Government of Canada which demands all travellers returning to Canada from the U.S. to self-quarantine for 14 days. It also tells recipients to contact public health officials if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and click on a fake bit.ly link.

CBSA tells CTA they are aware of the text being received by some commercial truck drivers. The agency confirms it is not a valid form of government communication and is working on messaging to travellers to address the issue.

As essential workers, cross-border truck drivers remain exempt from the 14-day quarantine rule.

Marco Beghetto

VP, Communications & New Media

555 Dixon Rd. Toronto

416-249-7401 ext 238

Marco.beghetto@ontruck.org