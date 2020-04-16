CTA News Flash ~ Public Health Agency of Canada Issues Non-Medical Mask Policy for All Essential Workers Crossing the Border

Public Health Agency of Canada Issues Non-Medical Mask Policy for All Essential Workers Crossing the Border

(Toronto, April 15, 2020) — The Canadian Trucking Alliance was informed today by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is directing the agency, effective immediately, to implement a policy requiring all essential workers crossing the border to wear a non-medical mask or face covering and to provide drivers with a mask should they not have one.

In its conversation with CBSA, CTA was told that no drivers will be turned away from entering Canada as a result of this policy and CBSA will be attempting to provide drivers with a mask should they not have one.

The direction from the Public Health Agency of Canada reads:

“In addition, all travellers arriving in Canada will be required to wear a non-medical mask or face covering to proceed to their final destination where they will isolate or quarantine. They will be provided with a mask if they do not have one.”

To understand what a non-medical mask or face covering is, please see here.

CTA will be working with CBSA and PHAC to specifically define which appropriate face coverings will satisfy the policy.

