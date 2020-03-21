Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association Stand Up for Trucking Industry

(Toronto, March 20, 2020) — Members of Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA) are confirming that group out-of-country medical coverage for commercial truckers will continue uninterrupted.

“The Ontario Trucking Associations applauds CLHIA for stepping up in this time of crisis. Our nation’s truck drivers are working hard to ensure the vital goods Canadians require during the COVID-19 crisis are delivered on-time. These drivers need to know their insurers are behind them every step of the way at a time their services are more critical than ever,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski.

As the Canadian COVID-19 crisis began to escalate, concerns emerged regarding health insurance coverage for truck drivers travelling in the US. Since that time, OTA, CTA and its provincial association partners have been working with the insurance sector, federal government and various provincial governments to address the situation.

“With restrictions to non-essential travel beginning in the coming days, Canada’s insurers want to be clear that commercial truckers will not lose their group out-of-country medical coverage due to recent travel restrictions,” Stephen Frank, President and CEO of CLHIA said. “The commercial trucking industry is providing crucial services to support Canadians with goods at all times, but particularly now.”

CLHIA members represent the vast majority of Canada’s life and health insurance business. OTA recommends members contact kdorse@clhia.ca to ensure their provider is a member of CLHIA.

OTA continues to work with the insurance sector and all levels of government to get the same level of unequivocal clarification for independent owner-operators and company drivers who are covered by a group benefit plans. Insurance companies covering such drivers, who intend to make similar declarations to CLHIA, can send these statements to marco.beghetto@cantruck.ca. OTA will publish these statements on its website and dedicated COVID-19 information page.

“This is a moment in time for everyone in the insurance industry to come together and support the men and women who provide this essential service,” added Laskowski. “The Ontario Trucking Association would like to thank the Government of Ontario and the federal government for the ongoing dialogue on this and all other matters related to trucking – their support and guidance has been tremendous

