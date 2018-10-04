

Bridging the Barriers

Educational & Networking Conference – October 27th

Coming soon and organized by the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada (WTFC) is an educational conference with a twist!

This event will take a unique approach to bridging industry information between drivers and carriers. With a diverse group of keynote speakers and front-line panelists, this event will dispel myths and raise awareness to the innermost industry challenges.

The overall goal for the event is to bring all areas of the industry together in one space, from the front line, to safety, up to and including senior decision makers.

The objective is to educate from all vantage points, facilitate collaboration and ultimately bridge gaps by developing a greater understanding from one end of the spectrum to the next; where it relates to challenges we all face together in individual and collective faucets of the industry.

From live, simulated and interactive demos, controversial developments facing the industry today (and in the future); to the presentation of new and advanced technologies as well as a dynamic front-line panel, this event is certain to be an eye-opener.

The event will be held on Saturday October 27th from 7:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the CHSI Building located at 5110 Creekbank Rd. in Mississauga. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments are included.

The Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada’s mission is about camaraderie, drivers helping drivers, commitment to pride and passion in the role; as well as to empowerment and building morale within the industry through the development of a strong and supportive network.

“In the office, Under the Hood or Behind the Wheel; We’re All Pieces of the Puzzle.”

Join Our Drive to Drive!

To learn more about Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada and Bridging the Barriers, please contact:

Shelley Uvanile-Hesch, CEO

P: 519-591-6722

shelleyu@wtfc.ca

www.wtfc.ca