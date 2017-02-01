Are you a risk taker?

Imagine you wake up at 3 am to a fire alarm in your hotel room on the 15th floor. The announcement from the loudspeaker instructs everyone to exit the building immediately, without using the elevator. What do you do?

This recently happened to me, and after trudging down the flights of stairs and being guided to a parking lot across the street, I was not in a good mood. At least I had pulled on my jeans and grabbed a jacket, as some people were still in their pajamas and were shivering in the chilly morning air.

As you can imagine, we were all relieved, but irritated to learn it was a false alarm. The waiting line for the (very slow) elevators was long, so I decided to walk back up the stairs to my room. Later, I asked a companion how many stairs he had to maneuver and he told me he had just gotten into the shower and decided to take a chance that there was no fire and it was only a false alarm.

He beat the odds this time, but what if it had been a real fire? What would you do?

If you’re a risk taker, you’ll do what my colleague did and bet that there’s no fire. If you’re not a risk taker, you’ll be the person in the pajamas scurrying down flights of stairs and shivering in the cool morning air.

One definition of risk is “a situation involving exposure to danger.” Certainly, allowing yourself to ignore a fire alarm is exposing yourself to danger.

Good professional drivers are typically risk averse and female drivers are even less likely to put themselves in a situation involving risk. However, a 2012 study in Norway compared professional drivers to non-professional drivers and found some interesting results.

The study looked at the responses of 1864 individuals of which 113 were professional drivers. Here’s what they found. The professional drivers took more risks in some areas but had less risky behavior in others.

First, professional drivers were less likely to wear seatbelts, which could be identified as risky behavior. However, professional drivers were much less likely to operate a vehicle after alcohol consumption. (This could be contributed to the possible loss of a job, but is still a good risk to avoid.)

The report also found that professional drivers were more likely to use phones or other electronic devices while driving than their four-wheeler counterparts. This type of activity is related to the job and the need to communicate with family, friends, customers and carriers, but was more prevalent in commercial vehicles and is identified as

risky behavior.

It was interesting to note that the study found differences in how professional drivers take personal responsibility for road safety overall. A person with a strong safety priority will be more proactive in avoiding risks. Professional drivers have stronger attitudes toward safety because of training and company values, however, due to the higher demands placed on them, they experience higher levels of stress and fatigue which could contribute

to lower personal responsibility regarding traffic safety.

It wasn’t surprising to note that the report claims that professional drivers have a negative opinion of non-professionals as they perceive themselves as being more skilled and trained than others.

While the Norwegian study identified drivers by age and gender, they didn’t comment on any risk-taking tendencies for female drivers other than claiming that younger men are the most risk-taking group on the road.

A report from the Social Issues Research Centre focusing on automobile drivers found that women take fewer risks and men are more likely to be in crashes involving speed, or those that occur while passing or on curves.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that male (automobile) drivers were more likely than females to report aggressive driving behaviors and the World Health Organization claims that “masculinity” may be hazardous to health and cited risky driving as one factor.

Women are driven by estrogen, which encourages bonding and connections while men are motivated by testosterone, which results in the desire to win and to demonstrate power. Women activate the amygdalae, which is the brain’s fear center, more quickly than men. For these reasons, we can assume the typical female drivers have less risky behavior than men.

Regardless of your age or gender, risk taking on the road is not something anyone, professional or not, should be doing. Ignoring a fire siren in the early morning hours and hoping it’s a false alarm is another form of risk, and one we should all avoid.

Ellen Voie

President/CEO/Founder of

Women In Trucking, Inc.

ellen@womenintrucking.org

www.womenintrucking.org

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Daimler Trucks North America, BMO Transportation Finance, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Ryder System, Inc., U.S. Xpress, and Walmart. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org